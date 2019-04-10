Rain Halts Cougars-Bulldogs Tuesday Tilt

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- Tuesday evening’s contest between the College of Charleston baseball team and The Citadel at Joe Riley Park was suspended due to inclement weather in the top of the sixth inning with the Bulldogs leading 3-2 by virtue of a three-run fourth.
The Cougars had taken a 2-0 lead with a two-run third inning, before the Bulldogs answered with three tallies in the home half of the fourth to claim a 3-2 advantage. Rain then set in during the top of the fifth, and continued through the bottom of the frame to force a rain delay. The game was then suspended until a later date still to be determined following a 34-minute rain delay.
Charleston will return to the diamond on Friday in the first game of a non-conference series against Dallas Baptist. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.