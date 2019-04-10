SCE&G warning customers of scam promising $1K refund that isn’t coming

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - SCE&G, soon to be Dominion Energy, is warning customers of information spreading via text, call and social media which says they can call a phone number to claim a $1,000 refund.
Dominion Energy has already said the refund isn’t coming. The scam asks customers to call 877-432-3808 to “claim” their refund.
Customers who call that number get an automated message for details about a settlement reached in a class action lawsuit. Current and former customers have already been provided with the notice of the settlement through the proper channels and court-approved means.
These calls aren’t approved by the court and customers are asked not to provide personal information to anyone in response to such messages or call.s
