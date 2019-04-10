Storm exits off our coast, drier weather for a few days

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - An area of low pressure will pull away from the South Carolina coastline allowing for more sunshine and lowering rain chances today. There will be enough leftover moisture and energy to support one or two spotty showers both this morning and this afternoon. Most of the day should be dry and warm with highs near 80 degrees. We’ll stay dry tonight and dry for most of the day on Thursday. By late Thursday, a few showers can’t be ruled out moving in from the ocean. A warm, moist southerly flow will bring the chance of rain starting Thursday night through the weekend. Rain should be widely scattered most of the time leaving plenty of time to enjoy sunshine and the warming temperatures which will top out in the low to mid 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will move through Sunday night allowing for drier weather to move in for the beginning of next week.