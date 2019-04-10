Truck explosion at Wando Terminal now under federal investigation by OSHA

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A truck explosion early Monday morning at the Wando Terminal in Mount Pleasant is now under a federal investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, according to an administration spokesman.
The administration is under the Department of Labor and part of its mission includes overseeing and ensuring safe and healthy working conditions.
Crews initially responded to the scene as a call for a “possible explosion” from Charleston County consolidated dispatch at 4:05 a.m. Brandon Smiley with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department confirmed that the truck exploded and the cab separated from the cargo area.
“A mechanical vendor truck caught fire on the Wando Welch Terminal early this morning," SC Ports spokeswoman Erin Dhand said. “Charleston County Fire and Rescue responded to the incident and transported the driver to a hospital for medical care.”
Several people reported hearing and feeling a loud boom in the area. No flames were visible from the port’s entry on Long Point Road.
Trucks were still entering the port normally throughout the morning and no streets were shut down.
The truck was operated by a private vendor and provided maintenance at the facility.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.