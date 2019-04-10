Vizcaino Impresses Early, Tourists Rally Late to Sweep RiverDogs in Tuesday Twin Bill

In game one, the Tourists lineup showcased their depth, pounding out 13 hits and six home runs, including a pair of grand slams by left fielder Will Golsan and shortstop Tanner Vavra. The one-two duo in the lineup each drove in six runs apiece in a game that the Tourists led 12-0 after three. The Holy City’s second baseman, Kyle Gray, clubbed his first home run of the season, a three-run shot to center to cut into the deficit in the fourth before Vavra’s four-run fly put the game out of reach.