89-year-old Air Force veteran tours new home on James Island

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - On Wednesday morning, 89-year-old Norma Bonadonna got a first glimpse of her new home. The former Air Force nurse will be moving into Indigo Hall on James Island which is currently under construction.
The community is expected to be open in the summer and Bonadonna will be one of the first residents to move in.
When she arrived for her tour, she was greeted by the executive director, Sean Davis, and given flowers and a hard hat. Her daughter and caregiver also joined her as they went on the tour.
“I’m just beginning to love it really," Bonadonna said. “I lived on James Island for about 30 years and I loved it, but I really wanted to be in a place that was secure that had the facilities I would need in this later time in my life.”
Bonadonna got to see the room she will be moving into with her dog, Sundance.
“I can just see and dream about the gardens you’re planting and the trees out there and the space," she added.
Indigo Hall is marketed as a luxury senior living facility near the corner of Maybank Highway and Folly Road. It will feature 157 units, 56 of which will be on a separate floor dedicated to memory care. The community is about 110,000 square feet. It is located at 509 Standard Way, Charleston and a welcome Center is currently located at 84 Folly Road, Charleston for those interested in more information.
“I’m a James Island resident, I’ve been here 20 years and it’s something very personal to me," Davis said. "We’re just looking forward to meeting the needs of Mrs. Bonadonna and all future residents.”
Amenities at Indigo Hall will include:
- External courtyards with open-air dining and rain gardens
- Croquet Court, raised gardens for planting
- Tree lined sidewalks
- Outdoor privacy screens
- Pets welcome
- Gourmet dining options/Lobby Bistro
- Memory Care Programs specific to the needs of the resident
