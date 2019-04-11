All lanes on College Park Rd. overpass closed after truck crash; I-26 EB lanes reopened

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - All lanes on the College Park Road overpass have been shut down after a truck carrying an oversized load struck it earlier today.
All I-26 eastbound lanes in the area have been reopened after crews had shut two lanes down as crews removed the truck involved as well as cleaned debris from the road.
SCDOT officials say an “illegal, oversized load” struck the bridge at Exit 203.
“Around 12:50 today an oversized load hit the bottom of the bridge,” said James Law with SCDOT."It appears it took out about four steel spans underneath the bridge."
Inspectors and engineers are currently on the scene to evaluate the damage, and to develop repair and detour plans, authorities said.
Law said the College Park Road overpass is expected to be shut down for a while.
Motorists in the area should expect congestion as crews work to establish detours and expedite repairs.
“Please use caution if you are traveling in this area,” SCDOT officials said.
Motorists and viewers in the area have reported heavy traffic in the area.
Berkeley County government officials say it’s estimated that five beams were damaged in the incident.
