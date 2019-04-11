Bond denied for man accused of opening fire at Lowcountry hospital, shooting employee

Bond was denied for the man accused of opening fire at an Orangeburg hospital and shooting an employee. Abrian Sabb is facing several charges including attempted murder. (Picture source: WIS-TV)
April 11, 2019 at 6:18 PM EDT - Updated April 11 at 6:18 PM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Bond was denied for the man accused of opening fire at an Orangeburg hospital and shooting an employee.

Abrian Sabb is facing several charges including attempted murder.

Deputies say Sabb was a patient at the Regional Medical Center and left, and then returned 20 minutes later with a gun and began shooting.

The victim’s family member was at the hearing and said he remains in critical condition and has been on life support since the shooting.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said dispatch received a call about the shooting at 8:51 a.m. on Wednesday and he and two deputies arrived at the scene at 8:54 a.m.

“When we arrived, we proceeded to the emergency room where the suspect had surrendered himself to the security guard as we were entering,” Ravenell said.

Deputies say they found a black long gun sitting on the floor near the nurse’s station after Sabb was taken out of the hospital.

The incident report states deputies were told the victim of the shooting was wounded in the abdomen and required surgery, preventing deputies from being able to speak with him.

The hospital went under a Code Silver lockdown as deputies conducted a room-by-room search to make sure there were no further threats.

