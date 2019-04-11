Bond denied for man accused of opening fire at Lowcountry hospital, shooting employee

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Bond was denied for the man accused of opening fire at an Orangeburg hospital and shooting an employee.
Abrian Sabb is facing several charges including attempted murder.
Deputies say Sabb was a patient at the Regional Medical Center and left, and then returned 20 minutes later with a gun and began shooting.
The victim’s family member was at the hearing and said he remains in critical condition and has been on life support since the shooting.
“When we arrived, we proceeded to the emergency room where the suspect had surrendered himself to the security guard as we were entering,” Ravenell said.
Deputies say they found a black long gun sitting on the floor near the nurse’s station after Sabb was taken out of the hospital.
The hospital went under a Code Silver lockdown as deputies conducted a room-by-room search to make sure there were no further threats.
