Clemson Blanks Paladins 2-0 Behind Hennessy & Crawford

In his first start of the season, Hennessy (3-0) gave up just two hits, no runs and no walks with three strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched to earn the win. He also faced just one batter over the minimum. Crawford pitched the final 2.2 innings to record his first save of the year. The two Tiger pitchers combined to keep any Paladin from reaching second base in the game. Nik Verbeke (0-4) suffered the loss.