Coast Guard rescues man from disabled sailboat near Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - The Coast Guard rescued a man from a disabled sailboat that was drifting towards rocks in Georgetown.
It happened Wednesday afternoon near North Santee Bay.
“Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watchstanders received a call at 3:11 p.m. from the operator of the Drippe, a 38-foot sailboat, stating he was disabled and drifting towards rocks,” Coast Guard officials said.
A 45-foot Response Boat and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew responded to the scene.
The helicopter crew hoisted the man and transported him to Georgetown Airport, after the boat crew were unable to reach the boat due to the water’s depth.
No injuries were reported.
