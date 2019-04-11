College Park Road overpass reopened to traffic after tractor trailer crash

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - The College Park Road overpass has been reopened to traffic after a tractor trailer with an oversized load crashed into it earlier on Thursday.
Officials with the Highway Patrol say traffic on the overpass is opened to both directions of traffic under a modified pattern using cones and barricades.
“Use caution in the area and give yourself extra time if your travel takes you through the area,” SCHP officials said Thursday night.
Earlier in the day, authorities had shut down all traffic on the overpass pass and had closed a number of I-26 eastbound lanes as crews removed the truck involved as well as cleaned debris from the road.
SCDOT officials say an “illegal, oversized load” struck the bridge at Exit 203.
“Around 12:50 today an oversized load hit the bottom of the bridge,” said James Law with SCDOT."It appears it took out about four steel spans underneath the bridge."
Inspectors and engineers responded to evaluate the damage, and to develop repair and detour plans, authorities said.
“Please use caution if you are traveling in this area,” SCDOT officials said.
Motorists and viewers in the area reported heavy traffic in the area during the incident.
Berkeley County government officials say it’s estimated that five beams were damaged in the incident.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.