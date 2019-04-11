Cypress Gardens set to reopen to the public this weekend

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - After being closed from the historic flood in 2015, a Lowcountry favorite is getting ready for its grand re-opening.
Cypress Gardens is set to open back up to the public this weekend. Folks are currently hard at work so things are ready by Saturday.
Cypress Gardens closed its gates after historic flooding more than three years ago.
Since then, folks have been hard at work restoring it to how it used to be, but better.
Every building has been renovated in some way because one to four feet of water filled every structure.
“I did not think the gate up front could actually be under water," said Cypress Gardens Director Heather McDowell on what she remembered about the flooding."When I came out here, all I could do was cry. And I’ll tear up. I had to row a boat in here. It was very sad."
But that scene has drastically changed.
In addition to the landscape and buildings, more animals and exhibits have been added.
In fact, come Saturday you’ll see more than 500 butterflies flying inside the butterfly garden.
Cypress Gardens is set to officially open back up Saturday morning at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.
