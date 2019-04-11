Debris spill, crash blocking lanes in both directions on I-526

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Crews are working to clean up a debris sprill that has one lane of I-526 blocked in the eastbound direction just after the Wando Bridge.
The spill happened some time around 12 p.m. and drivers were trying to avoid the spill until crews arrived on scene.
It’s unclear what the spill contains, but it appears to be gravel. A crash on the other side in the westbound lanes is also blocking lanes.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
