Dozens displaced after apartment building fire in Georgetown

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Dozens of people are displaced after fire swept through an apartment building in Georgetown.
The fire broke out just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Plantation Apartments on Montford Road.
Georgetown Fire Chief Charlie Cribb says when firefighters arrived, flames were coming out of the second floor windows.
Cribb says says several people including a woman and her two kids had to be rescued with a ladder from the second floor balcony.
We spoke with one woman who heard the smoke detectors go off and then got a phone call from her sister telling her to get out.
“When I went to the room to get my nieces I already saw the fire on the side of their windows actually. Once we got out it was hideous, very hideous.”
Another resident went door to to door to alert people about the fire.
“We grabbed the kids. I went banging on everybody’s door,” Quianna Green said.
Fortunately no one was hurt in the fire.
Cribb says his firefighters were able to respond quickly in part because there is a new fire station a quarter mile away from the apartment complex.
He says the cause is under investigation but foul play is not suspected.
