Family of former inmate suing Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for wrongful death

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -The family of a former inmate is suing the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for wrongful death and negligence.
According to the lawsuit, deputies arrested Brianna Lynn Beland in August of 2017.
The suit states she admitted to using drugs including heroin and immediately started experiencing withdrawal symptoms.
Just three days later, the suit states Beland passed out in the rec yard and was complaining of nausea and vomiting. She was taken to medical for monitoring for a few hours.
The next day, Beland complained she had been throwing up all night and was admitted for medical observation just before 8 p.m. The lawsuit states Beland was left unattended and found unresponsive around 11 p.m.
She died later that night.
The suit states an autopsy shows Beland died from severe dehydration.
