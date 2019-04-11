Gunman opens fire inside Upstate hospital, officer and suspect shot

CLINTON, SC (WYFF) -SLED is investigating a shooting inside Prism Health Laurens County Memorial Hospital in Clinton.
According to SLED, a person with a gun entered the hospital before 2 a.m. Thursday, had a confrontation with a Greenville Health Authority police officer, and opened fire. The officer shot back and both the officer and suspect were hurt and are in treatment.
There is no information on their conditions.
A witness tells WYFF News 4 she was in the emergency room with her son when she heard gunshots and screaming. A nurse locked them in a bathroom until officials were able to escort them out of the building safely.
SLED agents and Laurens County deputies are on scene investigating.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.