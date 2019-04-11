I-26 EB lane closes after tractor trailer load crashes into overpass

I-26 EB lane closes after tractor trailer load crashes into overpass
Debris on I-26 near College Park Road exit. (Source: SCDOT)
By Live 5 Web Staff | April 11, 2019 at 1:52 PM EDT - Updated April 11 at 1:54 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - I-26 east bound lanes are now closed after a tractor trailer load crashes into overpass.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a tractor trailer carrying an over sized load traveling eastbound on I-26 has struck the College Park Road overpass.

An over sized load on a tractor trailer crashes into the overpass on I-26 near the College Park Road exit. (Source: SCDOT)
An over sized load on a tractor trailer crashes into the overpass on I-26 near the College Park Road exit. (Source: SCDOT)

All eastbound and southbound lanes are closed to traffic at mile marker 203. All southbound traffic on College Park Road will be detoured on to I-26 Westbound.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.