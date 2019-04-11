I-26 EB lane closes after tractor trailer load crashes into overpass

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - I-26 east bound lanes are now closed after a tractor trailer load crashes into overpass.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a tractor trailer carrying an over sized load traveling eastbound on I-26 has struck the College Park Road overpass.
All eastbound and southbound lanes are closed to traffic at mile marker 203. All southbound traffic on College Park Road will be detoured on to I-26 Westbound.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
