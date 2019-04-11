Julian Assange arrested in London

(Gray News) - British law enforcement reported Julian Assange has been arrested on a seven-year-old warrant.
The Wikileaks co-founder was arrested in the Ecuadorian embassy, where he has been holed up since 2012.
“He has been taken into custody at a central London police station where he will remain, before being presented before Westminster Magistrates’ Court as soon as is possible,” the Metropolitan Police said.
Officials said the police were invited into the embassy after the Ecuadorian government withdrew asylum for Assange.
