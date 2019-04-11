Local beekeepers get ready for mosquito aerial sprays, taking precautions

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County is starting to spray for mosquitoes again, but beekeepers are concerned.
Charleston County Mosquito Control began treating standing water for mosquitoes throughout the county on Monday.
The operations include aerial and ground sprays to kill off the mosquitoes. Although the insecticides from the sprays are aimed at the mosquitoes, it can be harmful to bees.
In 2016, millions of bees died after an aerial spray in Dorchester County. That’s why bee keepers take precautions to make sure the chemicals don’t seep into the hives.
Charlotte Collias is a bee keeper who lives on James Island.
Her family received their bees last year. With two hives, she now has around 30,000 bees.
“If we didn’t have the bees, a lot of our food sources would be cut in half,” said Collias. “Bees are so important.”
Collias is placed on the no-spray list for Charleston County, but is still waiting for a notice from the county as to when these sprays are going to happen.
Regardless, she says she will be taking the necessary precautions to make sure her bees are protected.
“We would close off the front entrance and cover the hive with a wet cloth like a sheet or something as to not have the chemicals leak into the hives through the wood or the openings," Collias said.
The operations will be conducted between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. through April 15.
For more information or daily schedules for the sprays, click here.
