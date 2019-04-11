Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (4/10)

April 11, 2019 at 12:49 AM EDT - Updated April 11 at 12:49 AM

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-5 with a HR, RBI and a run scored in an 8-6 loss to Houston. The Holly Hill native is batting .196 with 2 HR’s and 3 RBI

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .200 with a HR and 4 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 7-2 win over the Dodgers. The Stratford alum is batting .000

AAA

International League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - No game. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .211 with a HR and 2 RBI.

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Did not pitch in an 8-0 loss to Louisville. The Beaufort alum is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 6 K’s in 6 innings.

AA

Eastern League

James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 5-2 loss to Akron. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 and with a 5.40 ERA and 2 K’s in 3.1 innings.

A-Short Season

New York-Penn League

Seth Lancaster, INF, Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) - No game

Cody Smith, P, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) - No game

Rookie

Appalachian League

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game

