Mt. Pleasant’s DJ Trahan given sponsors exemptions for RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Mark Anderson, Jonathan Byrd, Ben Silverman, Roger Sloan and DJ Trahan have been awarded sponsors exemptions into the 51st RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. Ray Franz earned an exemption by winning the Carolinas PGA Section Championship. South Carolina’s only PGA TOUR event is taking place April 15-21, 2019 on Hilton Head Island.
They will join a field that includes defending champion Satoshi Kodaira and Team RBC Ambassadors Dustin Johnson and Webb Simpson. Team RBC Ambassadors and past champions Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell and Brandt Snedeker are also vying for a chance to win another Tartan jacket.
Anderson grew up in Beaufort, South Carolina and competed in the Junior Heritage as a youth. He earned his first exemption into the 2009 RBC Heritage after winning the 2008 Players Amateur, held in Bluffton, South Carolina. He recently earned his second win on the Web.com TOUR at this year’s Country Club de Bogota Championship. He will be making his seventh start at Harbour Town.
Byrd grew up in Anderson, South Carolina and played golf at Clemson. He has earned five PGA TOUR victories and won the Web.com Tour Championship in 2017. He will be making his 15th start at Harbour Town.
Silverman is an RBC Ambassador who is originally from Ontario, Canada. He has earned one International victory and one Web.com victory. He joined the PGA TOUR in 2018 and will be making his first start at Harbour Town.
Sloan, a Merritt, British Columbia native, earned his way onto the PGA TOUR along the Canadian path. Playing on the Mackenzie Tour following his graduation from the University of Texas at El Paso, he took home The Western Championship as his first professional victory. The RBC Ambassador joined the PGA TOUR in 2015 and will be competing in the RBC Heritage for the first time.
Trahan is returning to Harbour Town for the first time since 2012. The Clemson graduate grew up on Hilton Head Island, where his teaching pro dad taught him the game. He has earned two PGA TOUR victories and now calls the Charleston, South Carolina area home. He will be making his tenth start at Harbour Town.
Franz, a PGA Pro at the Daniel Island Club, finished three strokes ahead of the field at the Carolinas PGA Section Championship to qualify for his first PGA TOUR event.