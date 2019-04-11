One person detained after deputies respond to W. Ashley church for report of armed subject

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say it happened at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church on Wappoo Road. (Source: Live 5 News)
April 10, 2019 at 10:51 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 10:54 PM

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - One person has been detained after deputies responded to a West Ashley church for a report of an armed subject Wednesday night.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say it happened at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church on Wappoo Road.

A tweet by the sheriff’s office states that there were no reports of shots fired or threats towards anybody.

Pictures and video from the scene showed deputies still on the scene late Wednesday night.

A Charleston County Sheriff's Office patrol car outside St. Andrews Presbyterian Church on Wappoo Road following a report of an armed subject. (Source: Live 5 News)
