Parents arrested after newborn found wrapped in plastic garbage bag in car outside WI hospital

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAW/Gray News) - The parents of a newborn boy were arrested on charges of child neglect resulting in death after deputies found the baby in the trunk of a car in the hours after his birth, WSAW reports.
Marylinn Feher, 22, and Allen Rice, 19, are being held on a $250,000 cash bond and a $35,000 cash bond, respectively, in relation to the death of their newborn. Authorities initially arrested the two on charges of child neglect resulting in death, but they’re requesting Feher be charged with homicide.
“This case has been quite emotional for the staff, and it’s going to continue to be. This is probably the worst in my career for what the department is going through,” said Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker.
Becker says an investigation began the morning of April 6 after Feher arrived at the Marshfield Medical Center, seeking medical help. The hospital then reported a possible missing newborn.
“Marshfield Medical Center advised the Wood County Sheriff’s Department and Marshfield Police Department a female had come in for treatment, advised that she had given birth, and the baby wasn’t with her,” Becker said.
Investigators eventually located the child in the rear cargo portion of Rice’s vehicle, which was in the hospital parking lot. The boy had been wrapped in a bath towel and placed inside a tied plastic garbage bag. He was rushed inside and revived but later died of his injuries.
According to the sheriff’s department, the child was inside the car for about three hours prior to being discovered.
Investigators say the baby had been born alive in the early morning hours of April 6 at a home in Milladore, WI, and was not taken to the hospital.
Feher and Rice are both expected to make their first court appearance on April 22.
The investigation is ongoing.
