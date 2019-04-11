Police looking for man who stole handicap bicycle from Lowcountry discount store

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - Walterboro Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a handicap bicycle from a discount store.
Police say a white male between 40-50 years old with a beard, long blond hair and with tattoos on both arms entered the Dollar General on Robertson Boulevard on two separate days and took a handicap bicycle.
The first say the man wanted for theft drove a SUV and on the second day he drove a blue truck, the police report states.
The bicycle was outside of the discount store on Apr. 7 and was left there due to medical emergency of the owner, police say.
Anyone with information about the missing handicap bicycle is asked to contact Sgt. Kinard with any information at 843-782-1009.
