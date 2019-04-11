Report: Man took selfies with shotgun outside W. Ashley church

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - A man has been identified as armed subject at a West Ashley church on Wednesday night.
Derrick Shvonne Robinson is charged with trespassing after notice and giving false information to police after an incident at the St. Andrews Presbyterian Church on Wappoo Road.
According to the incident report, Robinson was taking pictures of himself with a shotgun near an outdoor shelter in the area of the church. Robinson was also on trespass notice from the church and prohibited from owning a firearm, the report stated.
The church pastor provided deputies with Ring doorbell video which showed Robinson holding the shotgun and taking selfies, according to the report.
A tweet by the sheriff’s office stated that there were no reports of shots fired or threats towards anybody.
Pictures and video from the scene showed deputies still on the scene late Wednesday night.
