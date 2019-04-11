Report: Passenger bailed out of car, ran to W. Ashley bar to tell officers he was shot at

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man bailed out of a car and then ran to a bar in West Ashley early Thursday morning to tell officers he was shot at, according to an incident report.
Officers arrived at the Charleston Sports Pub in the 1100 block of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. Thursday for a possible shooting. They found a man at the front door with lacerations on his hands, forehead and hip, the report stated.
The man told officers he was shot at and didn’t know who shot him. He was then taken to MUSC.
Two witnesses told officers they were sitting outside Charleston Sports Pub when they heard 5 to 6 gunshots roughly two blocks north on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. Both people said they saw a gray sedan headed toward the bar shortly after the shots were heard.
The witnesses told police that they car made a right onto Orange Grove Road from Sam Rittenberg when the man opened the back passenger door, rolled out of the car, onto the street and ran toward Charleston Sports Pub. They added that the car continued to drive down Orange Grove Road.
Officers later found a red Hyundai Elantra that had been shot at in the 800 block of Orleans Road at the Town Place Suites a short time later.
A detective later interviewed the man who showed up at the bar after rolling out of the gray sedan.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
