RiverDogs ready for home opener with new food, new field

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston Riverdogs will be taking on the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Thursday night in their 2019 home opener.
The game will start at 7:05 p.m. at Joe Riley Park, which underwent a lot of work during the off-season. The field was rebuilt and leveled back off. This was to help with draining, according to Ben Abzug, the RiverDogs’ assistant general manager.
“The new field is beautiful. It’s green,” Abzug said. “We got a brand new team. They played really well. They start on the road for seven games and have a winning record.”
The Yankees Single-A affiliate has won four of those games and is ready to play at home.
There are still a couple hundred tickets left inside the park that seats 5,500 fans. During the last two seasons, attendance records have been broken. In 2017, they surpassed 300,000 for the first time ever. And in 2018, they did it again.
Of course with all those people, a lot of food is needed, and The Joe is introducing a few new menu items this season. This includes a chicken and waffle bowl and a fried green tomato and pimento cheese sandwich.
"We introduced our own brew of beer with Rusty Bull,” Abzug said. “They brewed a really nice, summer ale. And, we're calling it ‘Belly Itcher.’ We're saying we don't want a pitcher, we want a belly itcher.”
It’s a beer folks can only get at the park, and it will be available for all 70 home games this season.
Their home opener week, which is seven straight days of games has a lot in store. It starts with Live 5 night and Fireworks Friday. Saturday they’re giving people a chance to win $1,000 cash by coming on the field after the game and shooting a half court shot as part as their NBA draft night. And, on Sunday, kids eat free.
