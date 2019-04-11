Semple Fans Eleven, RiverDogs Finish a Winning Road Trip with Victory over Asheville

The RiverDogs return to their Lowcountry for their home opener on Thursday night at The Joe as they welcome in the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the Class A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, to start a weeklong homestand. It’s a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark, featuring dollar beers and DJ Natty Heavy spinning the tunes in the Ashley View Pub, presented by 95SX. For those that can’t make it to Riley Park, catch the game on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area, online streaming on the TuneIn Radio app and on MiLB.tv with a subscription. Yankees No. 10 prospect Matt Sauer (0-0, 0.00) gets the ball at Riley Park. He’ll be opposed by Grasshoppers right-hander Osvaldo Bido (1-0, 0.00).