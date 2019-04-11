South Carolina launches free coding education program

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – Anyone who has wanted to learn how to code can now learn for free in South Carolina.
The South Carolina Department of Commerce’s Office of Innovation, in collaboration with Build Carolina, launched SC Codes, a statewide program designed to provide free access to coding education for all residents.
SC Codes is the first-of-its-kind, state-funded resource that aims to connect South Carolinians to education resources they need in order to pursue technology careers. South Carolina’s tech sector continues to grow, and opportunities for individuals entering the workforce with this type of training are vast.
Coding skills are useful in several different careers such as software application developer, web developer and computer systems engineer.
The program provides free online coding curriculum and mentoring services to all South Carolina residents through a web platform.
“SC Codes will help us develop the necessary talent to both prepare our citizens for the jobs of tomorrow and enable our state to continue to be competitive in the global economy,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt.
SC Codes is available to any resident with access to the internet; no downloads or special equipment are required.
People who are interested can enroll in beginner to advanced curriculum.
