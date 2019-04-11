State board permanently revokes teaching license of former Berkeley Co. teacher

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Board of Education has permanenty revoked the teaching license of a former Berkeley County teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.
Charges were brought against Paul LaRue last November at which point the district fired him. LaRue’s license had previously just been under a suspension order.
The board made the decision during a vote on Tuesday.
Larue uploaded a digital file of child porn to servers belonging to the website “Chatstep.com” according to the affidavit. A forensic examination then found more similar files belonging to Larue, the affidavit stated.
