Summerville museum still seeking funding to stay open

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -The Summerville-Dorchester Museum has been struggling to find ways to keeps its doors open through the rest of the year.
Now, the museum is hoping to receive a grant from the Town of Summerville.
The money comes from funds set aside from the local hospitality and accommodations taxes.
Organizations must use the grant money to promote tourism and serve tourism related demands.
The museum didn’t receive any money this year because they say their application that was supposed to be resubmitted in 2018 by the town, was lost.
The town says they didn’t receive an application for funding in 2018 or 2019. On Thursday, the town council will consider the museum’s $110,000 request.
This year’s 13 recipients include the Summerville YMCA, the Preservation Society and the Dorchester Children’s Center.
The Summerville-Dorchester museum has received this grant in the past.
From 2009 to 2016 the museum was awarded the grant seven times.
Six of those times they received more than $20,000.
With their current money issues, museum officials say they need $25,000 a year for operational costs. They’re hoping that the town officials and those who live here see just how important it is to keep the doors open.
The Summerville-Dorchester museum says the money will be used for marketing, renovations and special events
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.