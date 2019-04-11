USC’s Wilson named SEC Golfer of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Junior Jamie Wilson was named SEC Co-Golfer of the Week the league office announced on Wednesday afternoon. He shares the honor with Vanderbilt All-American Patrick Martin. It marks Wilson's third weekly honor of his career, as he earned SEC Freshman of the Week twice during the 2016-17 season.
The Mount Pleasant, S.C., native, is fresh off a career-best finish at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational (April 6-7). Wilson earned runner-up medalist honors after posting a new career, 54-hole low score of 204 (-12). He shot under par all three rounds, matching a career-low 18-hole score with a 66 (-6) in the second round that featured seven birides and an eagle.
Wilson carded a bogey-free 67 (-5) in the final round on Sunday to help the 17th-ranked Gamecocks make a late push up the leaderboard to finish second, just three shots behind No. 3 Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons had an 11-shot lead going into the final round and won with several late birdies on holes 17 and 18.
At the event, Wilson finished second in the 75-man field with 15 birdies over 54 holes. He also tied for the field lead in par-3 scoring average (2.83, -2) and ranked sixth in par-4 scoring average (3.87, -4).
In his previous outing before Augusta, Wilson led the team with a third-place individual finish that aided South Carolina in a comeback victory at the Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate (March 24-26). Wilson posted three consecutive 69s en route to a final 54-hole tally of 207 (-9).
Wilson's standout performance in Augusta marked his sixth career top-20 finish (fourth this season) and third career top-five (second this season). He ranks second on the team this spring with seven rounds in the 60s.
The Gamecocks will finish the regular season at the Southern Intercollegiate on Monday, April 15. It’s a one-day event at Athens Country Club as teams will play 36 holes to determine a team and individual champion. Carolina then gears up for the 2019 SEC Championship (April 24-28), which will be held at Sea Island Golf Club (St. Simons Island, Ga.) for the 19th time. Click here for more information.