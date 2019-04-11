Very warm and occasionally wet stretch of weather ahead!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Spring showers and warm temperatures will dominate our weather pattern heading into our Palm Sunday weekend. We expect a sunny, warm and mainly dry Thursday with the chance of a few showers holding off until this evening. A slight chance of rain this evening will give way to a better rain chance on Friday. A few scattered showers are possible both in the morning and afternoon. We should still see enough sunshine and dry time to warm us up into the low 80s. Temps will climb into the mid 80s this weekend as we await a cold front that is due to arrive late Sunday. Ahead of the front, we’ll see a few showers and storms on Saturday. The rain chance is lowest on Saturday and while we’ll start out dry on Sunday, the chance of rain will increase late in the day. The timing of the front is very much in question. If the front arrives before sunset, we may have to watch for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. It appears the best rain chance will be Sunday night with the rain exiting the area by Monday morning.