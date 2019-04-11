Woman charged after dog found dead in woods at W. Ashley apartment complex

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A woman has been charged with animal cruelty after a dog was found dead at a West Ashley apartment complex.
Kengana Allen, 24, is facing an animal cruelty charge.
According to a witness affidavit, a woman was sitting outside her apartment at the Springs at Essex Farms apartment complex off Glenn McConnell Boulevard on March 30 when she says she saw Allen’s boyfriend walk out of their apartment and throw a Chihuahua type dog into the woods.
The next day, the witness went into the woods and found the dead dog at the base of the tree near the wood line. The witness then asked Allen about the dog and she stated she knew her boyfriend threw the dog into the woods.
On April 4, a Charleston police investigator met with Allen at the apartment complex and asked her how the dog ended up in the woods.
She stated that her boyfriend got angry with the dog after it pooped in a common area and then the bathtub, the affidavit stated.
Allen told the investigator that she had told her boyfriend that she didn’t want the dog any more but told him to give it away and not hurt it, the affidavit stated.
According to the affidavit, Allen knew her boyfriend killed the dog on the night of March 30 and didn’t do anything to report it to authorities or get it medical attention.
Allen was taken into custody on April 9 when an officer conducted a traffic stop on her car. The officer found Allen’s license was suspended and later discovered a handgun that came back stolen out of North Charleston. She was also charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun and possession of a stolen handgun
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.