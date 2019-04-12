Body found in W. Ashley creek as search continues for missing person in Charleston Harbor

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The search for a missing boater in Charleston Harbor continued Friday morning after a dredging vessel overturned.
According to authorities, one vessel was towing another and one of them overturned.
One person was quickly rescued, while another is missing. Multiple agencies including the Coast Guard, Charleston fire department and the Department of Natural Resources searched through the night and couldn’t locate the person.
Coast Guard crews are also still working with the dredging company “Southern Dredging” to upright the vessel.
Two coast guard boats and a Coast Guard helicopter are being used in the search.
A body was also found in Orangegrove Creek in West Ashley on Friday morning. The Charleston County coroner’s office is also investigating. A Coast Guard spokesman could not confirm whether it was connected to the missing boater.
Crews are still continuing to look in the Ashley River for the boater.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
