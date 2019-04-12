Coroner’s office identifies Goose Creek man found after boat capsizes in Charleston Harbor

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The coroner’s office has identified a Goose Creek man who was found after a boat capsized in the Charleston Harbor.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 49-year-old Derrick Nesmith. His cause of death is pending autopsy findings.
The US Coast Guard is the investigating agency.
The Coast Guard located Nesmith’s body near Orangegrove Creek Friday morning. He went missing Thursday evening when a dredge workboat capsized.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Charleston got word from a fisherman that they found the missing man at 7:50 a.m. on Friday. A report states that Coast Guard crews responded to the location but were unable to recover the mariner due to water depth.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office then used an airboat to reach him
“While the response was immediate and involved eight agencies, we were ultimately unable to locate the mariner in time. Our condolences go out to the family, friends, and coworkers dealing with this heartbreaking loss," said Capt. John Reed, commander of Coast Guard Sector Charleston.
Multiple agencies responded including the Coast Guard, Charleston City Fire, North Charleston Fire, Charleston Police, Mount Pleasant Police, Mount Pleasant Fire, Charleston County Sheriffs and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
