Crowd of 8,000-Plus Pours into Riley Park for Home Opener as Grasshoppers Shutout RiverDogs

The RiverDogs continue the series with the Grasshoppers on Friday night in game two at 7:05 p.m. It’s the first Friday Fireworks presented by Home Telecom of the season following the game and in conjunction with Boeing, the RiverDogs will wear their alternate red uniforms honoring our nation’s military as part of a Red Shirt Friday. For those that can’t make it to Riley Park, catch the game on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area, online streaming on the TuneIn Radio app and on MiLB.tv with a subscription. Hard-throwing right-hander Tanner Myatt (0-0, 4.50), the Yankees’ No. 29 prospect, will make his second start of the season, opposed by Greensboro righty Alex Manasa (0-0, 5.40).