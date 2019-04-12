Detours to continue through the weekend on College Park Road overpass as crews ready for repairs

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation say detours on the College Park Road I-26 overpass are expected to continue through the weekend as crews prep for repair work to the bridge which was damaged by a tractor trailer hauling an oversized load.
On Friday afternoon, SCDOT officials said new traffic patterns will be established as preparations are made to begin repairs specifically steel beams which were struck and damaged in the Thursday afternoon incident.
According to authorities, the new pattern will provide two lanes in each direction.
“One lane will be a through lane, the other will provide left turn access onto I-26,” officials said in a press release.
New steel beams for the bridge are being expedited to replace the existing damaged beams, officials said.
“These beams will be transported to South Carolina where additional fabrication and assembly will begin,” SCDOT officials said."All repair work is being expedited to re-open the bridge as soon as possible."
Motorists in the College Park area will encounter severe congestion.
As progress continues, motorists can expect new traffic patterns.
Authorities are asking motorists to use caution if you are traveling in this area.
On Friday, crews worked to remove and install pavement markings, relocated and re-timed traffic signals, and pre-positioned assets for the work zone.
Over the weekend, additional site work will be preformed to prepare the work zone.
Jeffrey Stokes, 53, of Kings Mountain North Carolina was ticketed for three offenses of an overwidth load, and overheight load and operating without an oversized/overweight truck without a permit.
Each violation carries a $100 fine and are not jailable offenses, according to South Carolina transport police spokesman Sgt. L.T. Catoe.
Stokes was driving a 2008 Volvo tractor-trailer truck which hit the overpass.
National Drayage Services in Memphis, which owned the truck, was fined $29,520 in 2014 from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for a motor vehicle safety violation.
