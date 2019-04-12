Driver of 18-wheeler fined for hitting College Park Road overpass

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The driver of the 18-wheeler who hit the College Park Road overpass on I-26 Thursday has been fined with three violations.
Jeffrey Stokes, 53, of Kings Mountain North Carolina was ticketed for three offenses of an overwidth load, and overheight load and operating without an oversized/overweight truck without a permit.
Each violation carries a $100 fine and are not jailable offenses, according to South Carolina transport police spokesman Sgt. L.T. Catoe.
Stokes was driving a 2008 Volvo tractor-trailer truck which hit the overpass.
National Drayage Services in Memphis, which owned the truck, was fined $29,520 in 2014 from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for a motor vehicle safety violation.
All cars driving on College Park Road over I-26 toward US-78 from Crowfield will be detoured onto I-26. Drivers will not be able to get to US-78.
A Department of Transportation worker says this could last all day and at least last through rush hour.
All cars coming from I-26 EB getting off at College Park Road must take a right turn towards US-78 and cannot turn left towards Crowfield.
All lanes coming from 78 towards Crowfield are open and there no detours there. State troopers are stopping drivers though to let the detoured traffic turn onto I-26 EB.
