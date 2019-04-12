Family concerned after pet cat shot at Goose Creek neighborhood

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Goose Creek family called police Thursday after their cat was shot.
The cat, named Sylvia, is expected to recover, but her family hopes the experience can be a lesson for other pet owners.
Lance Carlton said his wife was working in their yard around noon when she heard a gunshot and then saw Sylvia running towards their house in the Camelot Village community.
Carlton said Sylvia was shot in the neck with a pellet gun and treated at a veterinary hospital for the injury.
Carlton said Sylvia likes to roam the neighborhood, but there was never any warning that his pet would be hurt by someone who lives nearby.
A police report said officers were not able to identify a suspect and the Goose Creek Police Department has since closed the case.
“Vigilance, keep the word out there’s somebody in the neighborhood that has bad intentions of harming animals,” Carlton said. “I don’t know if they take sport in what they did or they’re ready to try it again or whatever. But I’m not ready to take that chance, and I’m going to be a lot more careful about where my cat goes.”
“We’ve never had a complaint about our animals. Everybody loved Sylvia,” Carlton said. “I’ve lived here for 19 years. We’ve never had a problem with anything…We’re good friends with all of our neighbors, and if I thought for one second one of my animals was being a nuisance to somebody or somebody was angry at my animal, I certainly would nip it in the bud before it got to this level.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.