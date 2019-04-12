Former Berkeley Co. schools CFO scheduled to be in court on state-level charges

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Former Berkeley Co. School District Chief Financial Officer Brantley Thomas is scheduled to be in court on Friday for a hearing concerning his charges at the state level.
A state grand jury had previously indicted Thomas on a total of 29 charges, including 27 charges for embezzlement totaling $665,842.98 and two charges of forgery in connection to allegations of corruption at the district.
Two of the charges state that Thomas allegedly converted public school funds to his personal use by causing BCSD to disperse funds which supposedly were to pay legitimate BCSD expenses.
Judge David Norton ordered Thomas to serve three years under court supervision after he is released from prison, and to pay a total of $1,232,106.08 as restitution to the school district.
The hearing will be held at 9:30 a.m. in a Dorchester County courthouse.
