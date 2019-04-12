Former Berkeley Co. schools CFO sentenced to 11 years on state-level charges

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Former Berkeley Co. School District Chief Financial Officer Brantley Thomas has been sentenced to 11 years in prison on state-level charges.
Thomas pleaded guilty to 37 charges but received the negotiated plea of 11 years. However, two of those charges are from the Jackson Davenport case of money laundering, all others are from the school district case.
The federal sentence and state sentences will run consecutively, meaning the state sentence will start immediately after the federal is finished.
A state grand jury had previously indicted Thomas on a total of 37 charges:
- 24 charges for embezzlement more than $10,000
- eight embezzlement charges less than $10,000
- two charges of forgery, one charge of misconduct in office
- one breach of trust
- one money laundering charge in connection to allegations of corruption at the district.
Two of the charges state that Thomas allegedly converted public school funds to his personal use by causing BCSD to disperse funds which supposedly were to pay legitimate BCSD expenses.
Judge David Norton ordered Thomas to serve three years under court supervision after he is released from prison, and to pay a total of $1,232,106.08 as restitution to the school district.
