Georgetown man wanted for numerous car break-ins

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -Georgetown deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted for numerous car break-ins in Pawleys Island.
Brandon Vernon Cole, 35, of Smalls Loop, Pawleys Island is wanted for a number of car break ins in the Pawleys Island area.
Deputies describe Cole as a black man, standing 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.
