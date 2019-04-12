Georgetown man wanted for numerous car break-ins

Brandon Vernon Cole (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff | April 12, 2019 at 2:03 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 2:09 PM

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -Georgetown deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted for numerous car break-ins in Pawleys Island.

Brandon Vernon Cole, 35, of Smalls Loop, Pawleys Island is wanted for a number of car break ins in the Pawleys Island area.

Deputies describe Cole as a black man, standing 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.

