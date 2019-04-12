Hit or miss rain with warm temperatures through the upcoming weekend!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A warm southerly flow has taken hold across the Lowcountry allowing for a few showers and very warm temperatures. Highs will reach the low 80s to mid 80s over the next couple of afternoons. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this morning and afternoon as moisture streams onshore from the ocean under southerly breezes. There should be a drop off in rain chances this evening and overnight with unseasonably warm temperatures to continue. Average overnight lows are in the low 50s this time of the year. We’ll see lows in the mid to upper 60s through Sunday morning. A few showers and storms are possible on Saturday but we should enjoy a lot of dry time with plenty of sunshine. The best rain chance will arrive late Sunday as a cold front nears the area. Scattered storms will need to be monitored as they exit Georgia and track off to the east Sunday afternoon and evening. Storms may be strong to severe Sunday depending on the timing of arrival for the storms. If the front speeds up and arrives before sunset, the threat of strong storms will increase. If the front arrives overnight, the threat of strong to severe storms will be greatly diminished. Right now, it appears that the best chance of rain will arrive as we head into the evening with the rain moving offshore by Monday morning. Sunny and slightly cooler weather is expected for the beginning of next week.