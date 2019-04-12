Lawsuit: Goose Creek daycare with history of complaints neglected child’s injuries

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A new lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses a Goose Creek daycare facility of neglecting a one-year-old child with serious injuries.
Attorneys filed the lawsuit in Berkeley County, where the parents and child live.
Paul and Kayla Gombwer claim in the lawsuit their child was under the care of Harvest Time Academy when he was injured.
The suit claims when the child's parents picked him up from the facility on September 25, 2018, they noticed bruising on his body and took him to MUSC.
"The doctors at MUSC noted an indication of child abuse via injuries resulting from blunt-force trauma and diagnosed [the child] with a fractured sternum," the suit said.
According to records with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, DSS has inspected Harvest Time Academy several times since 2017.
Most inspections DSS conducted were based on complaints filed with the department.
DSS inspected 7 instances of improper supervision, 7 operating policy deficiencies and 4 instances of unauthorized or unqualified caregivers.
The owner of Harvest Time Academy said over the phone that the accident referenced in the lawsuit could not have happened under their care because the facility was not open when the child was injured.
He also said the facility has not been charged with negligence.
When asked about the number of complaints and inspections of deficiencies at the facility, the owner said every daycare facility has complaints like those.
The owner declined a formal interview before getting advice from an attorney.
