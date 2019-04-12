Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (4/11)

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - No game. The Holly Hill native is batting .196 with 2 HR’s and 3 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-3 with a walk, a HR, 3 RBI and a run scored in a 7-6 loss to Boston. The Stratford alum is batting .212 with 2 HR’s and 7 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 1-3 with 3 RBI and a stolen base (1) in an 11-7 win over the Dodgers. The Stratford alum is batting .333 with 3 RBI.
AA 12
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .211 with a HR and 2 RBI.
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Did not pitch in a 12-4 win over Louisville. The Beaufort alum is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 6 K’s in 6 innings.
AA
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - No game. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 and with a 5.40 ERA and 2 K’s in 3.1 innings.
A-Short Season
New York-Penn League
Seth Lancaster, INF, Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) - No game
Cody Smith, P, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) - No game
Rookie
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game
