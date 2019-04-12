Police arrest suspect in deadly drive-by shooting at N. Charleston manufacturing plant

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police have arrested the man they say killed a man in the parking lot of a manufacturing plant in March.
Ishmal Weston is charged with murder and was arrested and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Thursday night.
On March 14, officers responded to the Cummins Turbo Plant on Palmetto Commerce Parkway just after 7 p.m. for a man who was shot.
The Charleston County coroner identified the victim as Damien Stokes, 25, who later died from his injuries.
Police had previously said they were looking for a blue Honda CR-V which may have been connected to the shooting.
In three 911 calls, callers describe the events took place during the shooting.
“We don’t know but he is shooting. He was firing at cars out in the parking lot. I saw it with my own eyes firing the shot,' one caller said to dispatch.
In the second call dispatchers were told “He’s been shot in the head, the arm, the back. He’s been shot up a lot."
In the final call dispatchers were told “Somebody shot at my boyfriend. I was on the phone with him and he said he was dying."
Witnesses told investigators that the victim left the ARD Warehouse facility and proceeded to the parking lot of the Cummins Turbo Plant when people inside of a vehicle drove up and fired shots striking the victim.
