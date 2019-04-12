Report: Man impersonated Charleston police officer, tried to serve arrest warrant

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -A man is facing charges after police say he tried to impersonate an officer.
Theodore Anthony Lloyd, 59, was charged with impersonating a Charleston police officer after he tried to serve an arrest warrant at a home in North Charleston, according to an incident report.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of Mosstree Road where Lloyd was at a house saying he was a city of Charleston special investigator attempting to serve an arrest warrant for a murder out of North Carolina.
According to the incident report, Lloyd told officers he was a city of Charleston police officer and even gave them a badge number. The officers then called consolidated dispatch to see if Lloyd really was an officer and dispatch said they didn’t have a Theodore Lloyd who worked for the city of Charleston, according to the incident report.
The woman inside the house told officers that Lloyd was placed on trespass notice from her house for a similar incident that had happened previously.
Lloyd was arrested and charged after continuing to repeat the claim that he was a police officer several times.
