SB lanes of College Park Road overpass to remain closed after ‘serious damage’ sustained in truck crash

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - The southbound lanes of the College Park Road overpass will remain closed after authorities say it sustained “serious” damage after an illegal and oversized load struck the bridge on I-26 Thursday afternoon.
SCDOT officials released a statement late Thursday night stating that the damage to the bridge will require the closure of the southbound lanes which is traffic traveling towards Highway 78 and Ladson.
On Friday, authorities say two lanes will be provided for motorists traveling southbound on College Park Road.
“The right lane will exit on to I-26 westbound,” SCDOT officials said."The leftside southbound lane will exit on to I-26 eastbound. Motorists needing to reach US 78 will then use Exit 205."
There will not be any southbound lanes crossing the bridge and continuing straight on College Park Road, authorities said.
“SCDOT engineers, contractors, and staff continue to develop detours and repair plans,” SCDOT officials said."All activities are being expedited to re-open the bridge as soon as possible."
Motorists in the College Park area can expect severe congestion.
Officials are asking motorists to use caution if you are traveling in this area.
Earlier in the day, authorities had shut down all traffic on the overpass and had closed a number of I-26 eastbound lanes as crews removed the truck involved as well as cleaned debris from the road.
SCDOT officials say an “illegal, oversized load” struck the bridge at Exit 203.
“Around 12:50 today an oversized load hit the bottom of the bridge,” said James Law with SCDOT."It appears it took out about four steel spans underneath the bridge."
Inspectors and engineers responded to evaluate the damage, and to develop repair and detour plans, authorities said.
“Please use caution if you are traveling in this area,” SCDOT officials said.
Motorists and viewers in the area reported heavy traffic in the area during the incident.
Berkeley County government officials say it’s estimated that five beams were damaged in the incident.
