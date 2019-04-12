Search continues for missing person in Charleston Harbor after dredging vessel overturns

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The search for a missing boater in Charleston Harbor continued Friday morning after a dredging vessel overturned.
According to authorities, one vessel was towing another and one of them overturned.
One person was quickly rescued, while another is missing. Multiple agencies including the Coast Guard, Charleston fire department and the Department of Natural Resources searched through the night and couldn’t locate the person.
Coast Guard crews are also still working with the dredging company to upright the vessel.
Two coast guard boats and a Coast Guard helicopter are being used in the search.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
